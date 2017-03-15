Winter Supper – Ember & Vine: Chef Sean

Instead of dogs and burgers, they started experimenting with various things to smoke. Her background in wine led her to begin getting creative with pairing wine with their wood fired creations. The passion grew and so did their inventory smokers (they now have four). The bug finally grew in the couple to begin competing in barbecue competitions, and eventually branching out into catering. They specialize in food and wine pairing, and creating wood fired experiences for the wine industry and beyond.

2017 marks our 7th year of hosting the Winter Supper Series. We look forward to this season every year- a chance to get together with friends and neighbors to sup in our cozy Wine Bar in the dark of winter’s night.

We know that you feel the same way and we are happy we can share this time together.

The suppers always sell out quickly, so be sure to make your reservations now!

$60/person includes a wine pairing with each course and gratuity. Additional wine will be available for purchase by the glass and the bottle. Featured wines will be offered at a special price for take home purchases.