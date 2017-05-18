Winter's Hill Estate Food & Wine Pairing

We are packing our bags, and making our way to the big city of Portland for a food & wine pairing event with Chef Sally Krantz at B.O.R.C. You will be treated to a seated comparative tasting hosted by owner & winemaker, Russell Gladhart. You will be sampling 3 wines paired with food, and a unique barrel sample of 2016 Pinot Noir. Chef Sally will introduce the foods she decided to pair with each wine, while Russell takes you through the wine flight. Once you are finished with the food & wine pairing you are invited to hang out in the cafe side of B.O.R.C. to enjoy an extra glass or two of wine, and/or order more food. All the wines you sample will be available for purchase.

Seating Times: 4:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $35 advance ticket, or $45 at the door.



Purchased below with Eventbrite, or by phone 503-864-4592

Cellar Door Club Members: $30 please contact Paul@wintershillwine.com or 503-864-4592



2014 Pinot Blanc Reserve: food pairing coming soon

Sip Northwest Best of the Northwest 2016



2012 Pinot Noir Block 9-115: food pairing coming soon

Score 93, Josh Raynold, Vinous, July 2014

93 points Wine & Spirits

Ranked 26 in Portland Monthly’s Oregon’s 50 Best Wines 2014



2014 Pinot Noir Block 10: food pairing coming soon

91 points-Wine Enthusiast



Barrel Sample 2016 Pinot Noir

About Chef Sally Krantz:



Sally Krantz trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and also worked for 3 Star Michelin Chef Alain Passard at his Paris restaurant L’Arpege. Sally opened her first Saffron Cafe In Hong Kong 15 years ago and before leaving to return to her hometown of Portland, the business consisted of 5 cafes and a central kitchen that supplied breads pastry products and cakes to supermarkets, cafes & restaurants all over Hong Kong.

Powered by Eventbrite

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winters-hill-estate-food-wine-pairing-at-borc-in-portland-tickets-33133421957?aff=affiliate1.