Winter's Hill Estate
6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
http://premierwineevents.com/event/winters-hill-winters-bazaar-3/
Dec 9, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Winter’s Hill Winter’s Bazaar

You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be releasing and tasting our 2005 Pinot Noir. This is one of the rare opportunities to sample one of our Library wines.

$15 covers all your tastings.

Vendors:
The Beautiful Pig-charcuterie
Gluten Free Cowgirl-gluten free treats, and her new gluten free cook book
Stone Barn Brandy Works
Becky Arthur Pottery
Soul State of Mind Jewelry

