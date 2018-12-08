You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be sampling and selling special Library Wines for this event.

Saturday, December 8th11am-5pm You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be sampling and selling special Library Wines for this event. $15 covers all your tastings. Vendors:The Beautiful PigMelting Pot CandyKen Williams Wood Working Rebecca Arthur Pottery Soul State of Mind Jewelry Tickets: https://wintershillwine.com/event/winters-bazaar-4/?instance_id=338.