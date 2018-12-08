 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winters-bazaar-3/
All Dates:Dec 8, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Winter’s Bazaar

Saturday, December 8th
11am-5pm

You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be sampling and selling special Library Wines for this event.

$15 covers all your tastings.

Vendors:
The Beautiful Pig
Melting Pot Candy
Ken Williams Wood Working
Rebecca Arthur Pottery
Soul State of Mind Jewelry

Tickets: https://wintershillwine.com/event/winters-bazaar-4/?instance_id=338.

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

