|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/winters-bazaar-2/
|All Dates:
Winter’s Bazaar
Saturday, December 8th
11am-5pm
You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be sampling and selling special Library Wines for this event.
$15 covers all your tastings.
Vendors:
The Beautiful Pig
Melting Pot Candy
Ken Williams Wood Working
Rebecca Arthur Pottery
Soul State of Mind Jewelry