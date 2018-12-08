 Calendar Home
Winter’s Bazaar

Saturday, December 8th

11am-5pm

You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be sampling and selling special Library Wines for this event.

$15 covers all your tastings.

Vendors:
The Beautiful Pig
Melting Pot Candy
Ken Williams Wood Working
Rebecca Arthur Pottery
Soul State of Mind Jewelry

