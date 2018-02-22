Winter Dinner Series with Toro Bravo

Indulge your senses during this lively night of fabulous Oregon wine and food during the first of the ROCO Winter Dinner Series. Gather with your dinner companions in ROCO’s tasting room to enjoy a glass of RMS Sparkling Wine and sumptuous appetizers. Our evening’s repast will be prepared by Chef Pat Manning from Toro Bravo, which is known for it’s unique take on traditional Spanish cuisine. Hosts, Rollin and Corby, will serve a vertical of The Stalker Pinot Noir and other wines chosen to perfectly complement Chef’s menu. Seating is limited to 14 people. RSVP to reserve your place at the table today. Contact Kelly Karr at 503-538-7625 or Kelly@rocowinery.com.

Fee: $130