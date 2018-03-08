Winter Dinner Series with EaT & Pix Patisserie

This gastronomical genius-like partnership of Cheryl and Tobias will take us on a wonderful food adventure this evening when they collaborate to create our meal. Portland chef Cheryl Wakerhauser is known for her famous Pix Patisserie featuring exquisite French pastries, and newer Bar Vivant, a Spanish Tapas Bar in Portland. Our hero Tobias Hogan has EaT Oyster Bar where he serves up unforgettable, authentic Cajun cuisine. ROCO will feature mini verticals of its RMS Sparkling Wine and Chardonnays along with some Pinot Noir for our die-hard Pinot lovers. Seating is limited to 14 people. To secure your place at the table, RSVP with Kelly Karr at 503-538-7625 or Kelly@rocowinery.com.

Fee: $130