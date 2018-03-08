 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Mar 8, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Winter Dinner Series with EaT & Pix Patisserie

This gastronomical genius-like partnership of Cheryl and Tobias will take us on a wonderful food adventure this evening when they collaborate to create our meal. Portland chef Cheryl Wakerhauser is known for her famous Pix Patisserie featuring exquisite French pastries, and newer Bar Vivant, a Spanish Tapas Bar in Portland. Our hero Tobias Hogan has EaT Oyster Bar where he serves up unforgettable, authentic Cajun cuisine. ROCO will feature mini verticals of its RMS Sparkling Wine and Chardonnays along with some Pinot Noir for our die-hard Pinot lovers. Seating is limited to 14 people. To secure your place at the table, RSVP with Kelly Karr at 503-538-7625 or Kelly@rocowinery.com.

 

Fee: $130

Indulge in a private, seated tasting featuring local chefs and ROCO library wine tastings.

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

