Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Apr 12, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Winter Dinner Series with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

Pamper yourself with this luxurious meal created by Bandon Dunes Resort Executive Chef Don McCradic, known for both his innovative, as well as classically inspired, regional dishes. McCradic is no newcomer to crafting beautiful food and wine dinners; his Gallery Restaurant at the resort has received a Wine Spectator award for its wine list. Let’s see what he devises to pair with a vertical of our Private Stash Pinot Noir. Seating is limited to 14 people. RSVP to ensure your spot at the table. Contact Kelly Karr at 503-538-7625 or Kelly@rocowinery.com.

 

Fee: $130

Indulge in a private, seated tasting featuring local chefs and ROCO library wine tastings.

