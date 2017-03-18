|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-dinner-no-3-la-cocina-latina/
Winter Dinner No. 3 | La Cocina Latina
Join us as Pura Vida Restaurant Chef Ricardo Antunez delights us with the tastes of Latin America.
Following the demonstration will be a brief reception and a 3 course dinner in our Estate Vineyard Tasting Room paired with a selection of Winderlea wines. Space is extremely limited for the demonstration and the dinner, so RSVP now to secure your place.
Saturday, March 18th | 6pm demonstration, 7pm dinner
$75 per person | RSVP to info@winderlea.com or call 503.554.5900