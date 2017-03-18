 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-dinner-no-3-la-cocina-latina/
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winter Dinner No. 3 | La Cocina Latina

Join us as Pura Vida Restaurant Chef Ricardo Antunez delights us with the tastes of Latin America.

Following the demonstration will be a brief reception and a 3 course dinner in our Estate Vineyard Tasting Room paired with a selection of Winderlea wines.  Space is extremely limited for the demonstration and the dinner, so RSVP now to secure your place.

Saturday, March 18th | 6pm demonstration, 7pm dinner

$75 per person |  RSVP to info@winderlea.com or call 503.554.5900

