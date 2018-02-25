 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Winery
Map:106 S Center St, Newberg, OR, 97132, UnitedStates
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-cornhole-presented-by-varnum-vintners/
All Dates:Feb 25, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Winter Cornhole Presented by Varnum Vintners

 

You are invited to the Winter Wine Country Cornhole series presented by Varnum Vintners. The series of four social events is each hosted by a different winery across the Willamette valley. Admission to these socials is $10 and is accompanied by a wine flight and food. Each social will be indoors and set up for pick-up games and is a perfect opportunity to learn how to play the game and practice. Advanced Tickets are recommended, but are not required to attend the event.

 

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-cornhole-presented-by-varnum-vintners-tickets-42335974038?aff=efbeventtix.

Chehalem Winery
Chehalem Winery 97132 106 S Center St, Newberg, OR, 97132, UnitedStates
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

