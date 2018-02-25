Winter Cornhole Presented by Varnum Vintners

You are invited to the Winter Wine Country Cornhole series presented by Varnum Vintners. The series of four social events is each hosted by a different winery across the Willamette valley. Admission to these socials is $10 and is accompanied by a wine flight and food. Each social will be indoors and set up for pick-up games and is a perfect opportunity to learn how to play the game and practice. Advanced Tickets are recommended, but are not required to attend the event.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-cornhole-presented-by-varnum-vintners-tickets-42335974038?aff=efbeventtix.