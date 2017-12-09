Winter's Bazaar

You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be releasing and tasting our 2005 Pinot Noir. This is one of the rare opportunities to sample one of our Library wines.



Saturday, December 9, 2017

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



$15 covers all your tastings.



Vendors:



The Beautiful Pig-charcuterie

Gluten Free Cowgirl-gluten free treats, and her new gluten free cook book

Stone Barn Brandy Works

Becky Arthur Pottery

Soul Start of Mind Jewelry

