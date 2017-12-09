|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-4592
|Email:
|paul@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://wintershillwine.com/events/winters-bazaar/
|All Dates:
Winter's Bazaar
You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors. We will be releasing and tasting our 2005 Pinot Noir. This is one of the rare opportunities to sample one of our Library wines.
Saturday, December 9, 2017
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
$15 covers all your tastings.
Vendors:
The Beautiful Pig-charcuterie
Gluten Free Cowgirl-gluten free treats, and her new gluten free cook book
Stone Barn Brandy Works
Becky Arthur Pottery
Soul Start of Mind Jewelry
Fee: $15
You are invited to join us for our Winter’s Bazaar featuring wine tasting and local vendors.