Wings Over Wine

We are excited to be hosting Wings Over Wine at Left Coast Estate to release a rehabilitated owl out into the wild. We will be offering tastings and serving our wood fired pizza in the tasting room from 12-5pm. Half of the wine sales from the day will be donated to the non-profit, Turtle Ridge Wildlife, which works to rehabilitate injured raptors and reintroduce them into the wild. With hopes the owl will stick around the Estate, we will release our feathery friend at 5pm. Join us on this special occasion for food, wine and fundraising!