WineTastic Friday – Pop & Paint

Pop & Paint is coming to Plum Hill Vineyards to provide a fun-filled night of painting and fun! They provide all of the painting supplies for you, including canvases, easels, paints, brushes, and aprons. All you need to do is purchase your seat online & show up! Prepaid registration is required, and will be open until April 25th.

We will also be selling tickets in the tasting room until April 21st – so feel free to stop in and reserve that spot.

Tickets: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ef9sa3t6a4462c36&oseq=&c=&ch=.