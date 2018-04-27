 Calendar Home
Location:Plum Hill Vineyards
Map:6505 SW Old Hwy 47, Gaston, Oregon, 97119, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winetastic-friday-pop-paint/
All Dates:Apr 27, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

WineTastic Friday – Pop & Paint

Pop & Paint is coming to Plum Hill Vineyards to provide a fun-filled night of painting and fun! They provide all of the painting supplies for you, including canvases, easels, paints, brushes, and aprons. All you need to do is purchase your seat online & show up!  Prepaid registration is required, and will be open until April 25th.

We will also be selling tickets in the tasting room until April 21st – so feel free to stop in and reserve that spot.

Tickets: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ef9sa3t6a4462c36&oseq=&c=&ch=.

Pop & Paint is coming to Plum Hill Vineyards to provide a fun-filled night of painting and fun! They provide all of the painting supplies for you, including canvases, easels, paints, brushes, and aprons. All you need to do is purchase your seat online & show up!  Prepaid registration is required, and will be open until April 25th. We will also be selling tickets in the tasting room until ...
Plum Hill Vineyards
Plum Hill Vineyards 97119 6505 SW Old Hwy 47, Gaston, Oregon, 97119, USA
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS