Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://creatrixrealms.com/creative-community/#April22
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wines & Watercolors

Wines & Watercolors will feature a Queen Bee print by Celeste Jacobi with your choice of guided painting or (freestyle). Noble Estate will have wine to help with inspiration. Choose to either join the instructed class or come in and pick up a print and some paints to do your own thing. If you prefer the class please reserve your seat ahead of time since we limit the number of seats for the instructed class. Additional prints available for purchase.

Fee: $10-25

