 Calendar Home
Location:Chemeketa Community College Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503.589.7663
Email:scott.dwyer@chemeketa.edu
Website:http://go.chemeketa.edu/winestudies
All Dates:Jan 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Every Tuesday for 11 weeks

Wines of the World course

Wines of the World is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 9. Class meets 6:00 to 8:50 pm, Tuesdays. For questions please contact the program chair, Scott Dwyer.

New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

 

Fee: $507

Wines of the World is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 9. Class meets 6:00 to 8:50 pm, Tuesdays. For questions please contact the program chair, Scott Dwyer.New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.   Fee: $507
Chemeketa Community College Northwest Wine Studies Center
Chemeketa Community College Northwest Wine Studies Center 97304 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS