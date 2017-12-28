Wines and Paradise - Bottling the Stars: Sparkling Wines of the World

This time of year people around the world are popping open bottles of bubbly in celebration of the Holidays and the New Year.

Sparkling Wine has the distinct reputation of being the most romantic, and celebratory libation. Led by Champagne, this is also one of the most fascinating, diverse and under-utilized categories in wine. It spans across varietals, colors, sweetness levels, regions, and even fermentation methods.

This class will send off the past year and ring in the new by delving into all these styles and tasting examples from around the world from Champagne to Chehalem, with stops all over the map including Italy, Spain and the New World!

— $15 per person

— $10 for Hyland & Solena Club Members

