Location:Chemeketa Community College Yamhill Valley Campus
Map:288 NE Norton Lane, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503.584.7255
Email:jessica.sandrock@chemeketa.edu
Website:http://go.chemeketa.edu/winestudies
All Dates:Jan 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Every Monday for 11 weeks

Winery Processing, Planning, and Design course

Winery Processing, Planning, and Design is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 8. Class meets 2:00 to 4:50 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the instructor, Jessica Sandrock.

New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

 

Fee: $322

