|Location:
|Chemeketa Community College Yamhill Valley Campus
|Map:
|288 NE Norton Lane, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503.584.7255
|Email:
|jessica.sandrock@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://go.chemeketa.edu/winestudies
|All Dates:
Winery Processing, Planning, and Design course
Winery Processing, Planning, and Design is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 8. Class meets 2:00 to 4:50 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the instructor, Jessica Sandrock.
New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.
Fee: $322