Winery Processing, Planning, and Design course

Winery Processing, Planning, and Design is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 8. Class meets 2:00 to 4:50 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the instructor, Jessica Sandrock.



New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

Fee: $322