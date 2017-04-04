|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Campus
|Map:
|288 NE Norton Lane, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503.584.7255
|Email:
|jessica.sandrock@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
|All Dates:
Winery Process Planning and Design Course
Winery Process Planning and Design is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 4. Class meets 2:00 to 4:50 pm, Tuesdays. For questions, please contact the program director, Jessica Sandrock.
Fee: $307