Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://The Cellar on 10th 1004 Marine Dr
All Dates:Dec 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Winemaker's Dinner - Holiday Sparkling

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop on Saturday, December 8th, at 6pm for the Winemaker's Dinner Event featuring Holiday Sparkling wines. Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with sparkling wine and champagne. We'll be serving up some exceptional regional Northwest cuisine paired with these spectacular wines. This is a great dinner to share with family and friends to ring in the holidays. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food, fun and sparkling wines and champagne at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $125/person

The Cellar on 10th
The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
