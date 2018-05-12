|Location:
Hauer of the Dauen Winery
|Map:
16425 SE Webfoot Rd, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
|Website:
http://premierwineevents.com/event/winemakers-dinner/
Winemaker’s Dinner
Join us for a private dinner with each course specifically paired with an Hauer of the Dauen wine. We will discuss the wines and theory behind the pairings as well as some of the interesting features that make Hauer of the Dauen wine unique.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winemakers-dinner-tickets-44644498898?aff=efbeventtix.