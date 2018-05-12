 Calendar Home
Location:Hauer of the Dauen Winery
Map:16425 SE Webfoot Rd, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winemakers-dinner/
All Dates:May 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Winemaker’s Dinner

Join us for a private dinner with each course specifically paired with an Hauer of the Dauen wine. We will discuss the wines and theory behind the pairings as well as some of the interesting features that make Hauer of the Dauen wine unique.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winemakers-dinner-tickets-44644498898?aff=efbeventtix.

Hauer of the Dauen Winery
Hauer of the Dauen Winery 16425 16425 SE Webfoot Rd, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

