 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503.472.2727
Email:karyn@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/winemaker-harvest-hike-at-youngberg-hill.html
All Dates:Sep 30, 2018 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Winemaker Harvest Hike at Youngberg Hill

Harvest Vineyard Hike – Sunday, September 30 // 11am or 1pm

Of autumn’s wine, now drink your fill; the grapes are on the vine, it’s harvest on the Hill. Our grape grower and winemaker Wayne Bailey will walk with guests through the organic vineyard, discussing the different attributes of each block and clone, microclimates and soils in our holistic farming approach, with his forecast for the upcoming harvest. A tasting station will be set up at each block, giving you the opportunity to taste first-hand the carefully created wines of a previous harvest. It will be an enological “from-vine-to-wine” experience. At the end of the tour, enjoy a glass of wine and a box lunch prepared by Red Fox Bakery in our event building. $50/person, limit 25 per session, rain or shine reservations are required.

 

Fee: $50

A fun and educational way to learn from our farmer/ winemaker, Wayne Bailey, on bio-dynamic and orga

Youngberg Hill
Youngberg Hill 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS