Winemaker Harvest Hike at Youngberg Hill

Harvest Vineyard Hike – Sunday, September 30 // 11am or 1pm



Of autumn’s wine, now drink your fill; the grapes are on the vine, it’s harvest on the Hill. Our grape grower and winemaker Wayne Bailey will walk with guests through the organic vineyard, discussing the different attributes of each block and clone, microclimates and soils in our holistic farming approach, with his forecast for the upcoming harvest. A tasting station will be set up at each block, giving you the opportunity to taste first-hand the carefully created wines of a previous harvest. It will be an enological “from-vine-to-wine” experience. At the end of the tour, enjoy a glass of wine and a box lunch prepared by Red Fox Bakery in our event building. $50/person, limit 25 per session, rain or shine reservations are required.

Fee: $50