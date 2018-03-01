|Location:
|Various Locations in Portland, Oregon
|Phone:
|5039720194
|Email:
|info@classicwinesauction.com
|Website:
|http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
|All Dates:
Winemaker Dinners
The hottest restaurants in Portland pair with premier winemakers for two weeks of culinary excellence. From February 20 through March 1, Classic Wines Auction’s Winemaker Dinners (and one brunch!) feature more than 50 esteemed Portland chefs and winemakers from the Pacific Northwest. It’s all for a good cause - proceeds support children and families served through through five nonprofit organizations.
Fee: $75-$150
More than 50 of the hottest local chefs and winemakers present two weeks of culinary excellence.