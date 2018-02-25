 Calendar Home
Location:Various Locations in Portland, Oregon
Phone: 5039720194
Email:info@classicwinesauction.com
Website:http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
All Dates:Feb 20, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm several options: www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
Feb 21, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm several options: www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
Feb 22, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm several options: www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
Feb 25, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm brunch at The Nightwood Society
Feb 27, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm several options: www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
Feb 28, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm several options: www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
Mar 1, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm several options: www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com

Winemaker Dinners

The hottest restaurants in Portland pair with premier winemakers for two weeks of culinary excellence. From February 20 through March 1, Classic Wines Auction’s Winemaker Dinners (and one brunch!) feature more than 50 esteemed Portland chefs and winemakers from the Pacific Northwest. It’s all for a good cause - proceeds support children and families served through through five nonprofit organizations.

 

Fee: $75-$150

