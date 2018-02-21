Location: Various Locations in Portland, Oregon Phone: 5039720194 Email: info@classicwinesauction.com Website: http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com All Dates: Feb 20, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm several options: www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com

Feb 25, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm brunch at The Nightwood Society

Winemaker Dinners

The hottest restaurants in Portland pair with premier winemakers for two weeks of culinary excellence. From February 20 through March 1, Classic Wines Auction’s Winemaker Dinners (and one brunch!) feature more than 50 esteemed Portland chefs and winemakers from the Pacific Northwest. It’s all for a good cause - proceeds support children and families served through through five nonprofit organizations.

Fee: $75-$150