Winemaker Dinner with Domaine Roy

We’re thrilled to launch our inaugural Winemaker Dinner Series showcasing nine of the Willamette Valley’s most respected wineries. Our chef, Chase Williams, will collaborate with each of the winemakers to prepare a creative five-course pairing menu celebrating the region’s finest wines and ingredients.

Tickets: https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/special-events/winemaker-dinner-series.