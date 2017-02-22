 Calendar Home
Location:Quaintrelle
Map:3936 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
Phone: 503-200-5787
Email:info@quaintrelle.co
Website:http://www.quaintrelle.co/winedinner
All Dates:Feb 22, 2017 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner - Viola Wine Cellars

Darryl's wines will be matched with four courses from our seasonal menu in a private, family style, event in our upstairs dining room. Darryl will be present to discuss his wines and will be dining with our guests.

Dine side-by-side with local wine makers that we feel exemplify the Quaintrelle ethos. These monthly events will be small, intimate dinners with dishes thoughtfully paired with selections from our favorite producers of local wines. The winemaker will discuss their wines and chat with guests as we go through a multi-course dinner featuring Chef Bill Wallender's seasonal, local, Northwest-inspired cuisine.

Fee: $75

Dine side-by-side with local wine makers that we feel exemplify the Quaintrelle ethos.

