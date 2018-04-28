 Calendar Home
Location:Steamboat Inn
Map:42705 North Umpqua Hwy, Idleyld Park, OR 97447
Phone: 541-498-2230
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:http://https://www.thesteamboatinn.com/
All Dates:Apr 28, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Winemaker Dinner at Steamboat Inn

For more than 20 years the best chefs and winemakers from around Oregon have joined forces at Steamboat Inn to create a special night of food, drink, and friendship. Reserve your place at the table and join the tradition. thesteamboatinn.com 541-498-2230

The evening starts at 7pm in the Library with appetizers and moves to the dining room for a multi course meal paired with wine and followed by dessert. Reservations are required.

 Fee: $100

Remy Wines and Guest Chef Lion and Owl at Steamboat Inn.

Steamboat Inn
Steamboat Inn 42705 42705 North Umpqua Hwy, Idleyld Park, OR 97447
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS