Winemaker Dinner at Steamboat Inn

For more than 20 years the best chefs and winemakers from around Oregon have joined forces at Steamboat Inn to create a special night of food, drink, and friendship. Reserve your place at the table and join the tradition. thesteamboatinn.com 541-498-2230



The evening starts at 7pm in the Library with appetizers and moves to the dining room for a multi course meal paired with wine and followed by dessert. Reservations are required.

Fee: $100