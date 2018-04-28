|Location:
|Steamboat Inn
|Map:
|42705 North Umpqua Hwy, Idleyld Park, OR 97447
|Phone:
|541-498-2230
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.thesteamboatinn.com/
|All Dates:
Winemaker Dinner at Steamboat Inn
For more than 20 years the best chefs and winemakers from around Oregon have joined forces at Steamboat Inn to create a special night of food, drink, and friendship. Reserve your place at the table and join the tradition. thesteamboatinn.com 541-498-2230
The evening starts at 7pm in the Library with appetizers and moves to the dining room for a multi course meal paired with wine and followed by dessert. Reservations are required.
Fee: $100
Remy Wines and Guest Chef Lion and Owl at Steamboat Inn.