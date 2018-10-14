|Location:
Winemaker Dinner at Rain Northwest
Mark your calendars, folks...
October 14th, 2018 ~ 6:00pm
Rain Northwest
This will be an unforgettable experience! We recently had the pleasure of attending one of these dinners, and oh my! We are excited to pair and savor our favorite Pfeiffer wines with Rain Northwest's exquisite menu. Join Us!
$75 per person
Inclusive five-course meal & wine pairing. Menu & details to come.
Reservations Required: 541.246.8070
Limited seating, reserve your tickets today!
Note: The items shown are not necessarily what will be served. They are just to whet the palate. :)
Pfeiffer Winery & Rain Northwest Pair Up!