Winemaker Dinner at Rain Northwest

Winemaker Dinner at Rain Northwest

Mark your calendars, folks...



October 14th, 2018 ~ 6:00pm



Rain Northwest

1190 City View Street, Eugene, OR 97402



This will be an unforgettable experience! We recently had the pleasure of attending one of these dinners, and oh my! We are excited to pair and savor our favorite Pfeiffer wines with Rain Northwest's exquisite menu. Join Us!



$75 per person

Inclusive five-course meal & wine pairing. Menu & details to come.



Reservations Required: 541.246.8070

Limited seating, reserve your tickets today!



Note: The items shown are not necessarily what will be served. They are just to whet the palate. :)



Cool people like you that enjoy Food & Wine and should most-definitely plan on attending.

Fee: $75.00