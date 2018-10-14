 Calendar Home
Location:Rain Northwest
Map:1190 City View Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-246-8070
Email:wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
Website:http://www.pfeifferwinery.com
All Dates:Oct 14, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winemaker Dinner at Rain Northwest

Winemaker Dinner at Rain Northwest
Mark your calendars, folks...

October 14th, 2018 ~ 6:00pm

Rain Northwest
1190 City View Street, Eugene, OR 97402

This will be an unforgettable experience! We recently had the pleasure of attending one of these dinners, and oh my! We are excited to pair and savor our favorite Pfeiffer wines with Rain Northwest's exquisite menu. Join Us!

$75 per person
Inclusive five-course meal & wine pairing. Menu & details to come.

Reservations Required: 541.246.8070
Limited seating, reserve your tickets today!

Note: The items shown are not necessarily what will be served. They are just to whet the palate. :)

Cool people like you that enjoy Food & Wine and should most-definitely plan on attending.

 

Fee: $75.00

Pfeiffer Winery & Rain Northwest Pair Up!

Rain Northwest
Rain Northwest 97402 1190 City View Street, Eugene, OR 97402
October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS