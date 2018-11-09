|Location:
|Il Solito
|Map:
|627 SW Washington St, Portland, Oregon 97205
|Phone:
|503-538-3199
|Email:
|amandaj@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.duckpondcellars.com/calendar
|All Dates:
Winemaker dinner at Il Solito
Celebrate the holiday season with Assistant Winemaker John Schultz for an exquisite east coast Italian, multi-course meal prepared by executive chef Matthew Sigler at Il Solito. Our special selection of Duck Pond Cellars' wines perfectly complement his preparations including hand crafted pastas and seasonal ingredients.
Fee: $165