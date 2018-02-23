 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:100 SW 7th St, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-560-2003
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:http://www.remywines.com/store
All Dates:Feb 23, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winemaker Dinner at Dundee Bistro

One Big Table, One Big Night: $115 per person, only 24 seats available. Ticket price includes wine reception (sneak peek of our 2017 Rosé), four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity.

Menu
2017 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rose: Burrata, crostini, oysters
2014 Three Wives Remy's Red: Salumi platters, roasted vegetables
2015 Jubilee Dolcetto: Gnocchi with gorgonzola
2014 Lone Madrone Lagrein: Osso Buco with porcini, braised greens and beans
2013 Beneficio: Panna Cotta with stewed fruits

Fee: $115.00

Join Remy and Chef Chris Flanagan for an Italian inspired winemaker dinner.

Remy Wines
