|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|100 SW 7th St, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-560-2003
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|http://www.remywines.com/store
|All Dates:
Winemaker Dinner at Dundee Bistro
One Big Table, One Big Night: $115 per person, only 24 seats available. Ticket price includes wine reception (sneak peek of our 2017 Rosé), four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity.
Menu
2017 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rose: Burrata, crostini, oysters
2014 Three Wives Remy's Red: Salumi platters, roasted vegetables
2015 Jubilee Dolcetto: Gnocchi with gorgonzola
2014 Lone Madrone Lagrein: Osso Buco with porcini, braised greens and beans
2013 Beneficio: Panna Cotta with stewed fruits
Fee: $115.00
Join Remy and Chef Chris Flanagan for an Italian inspired winemaker dinner.