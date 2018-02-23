Winemaker Dinner at Dundee Bistro

One Big Table, One Big Night: $115 per person, only 24 seats available. Ticket price includes wine reception (sneak peek of our 2017 Rosé), four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity.



Menu

2017 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rose: Burrata, crostini, oysters

2014 Three Wives Remy's Red: Salumi platters, roasted vegetables

2015 Jubilee Dolcetto: Gnocchi with gorgonzola

2014 Lone Madrone Lagrein: Osso Buco with porcini, braised greens and beans

2013 Beneficio: Panna Cotta with stewed fruits

Fee: $115.00