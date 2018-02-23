 Calendar Home
Location:Dundee Bistro
Map:100-A SW Seventh Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-560-2003
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:http://www.remywines.com
All Dates:Feb 23, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winemaker Dinner at Dundee Bistro

Tickets include a wine reception with a sneak peek of our 2017 Germaine Gabrielle Rose and four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity.

2017 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rose: Burrata with crostini
2014 Three Wives Remy's Red: salumi platters with roasted fennel
2015 Jubilee Dolcetto: Gnocchi with gorgonzola sauce
2014 Lone Madrone Lagrein: Osso Buco with porcini, braised greens and beans
2013 3-Year Beneficio: Panna Cotta with stewed prunes

 

Fee: $115

Wine reception and four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity

