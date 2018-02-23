|Location:
|Dundee Bistro
|Map:
|100-A SW Seventh Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-560-2003
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|http://www.remywines.com
|All Dates:
Winemaker Dinner at Dundee Bistro
Tickets include a wine reception with a sneak peek of our 2017 Germaine Gabrielle Rose and four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity.
2017 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rose: Burrata with crostini
2014 Three Wives Remy's Red: salumi platters with roasted fennel
2015 Jubilee Dolcetto: Gnocchi with gorgonzola sauce
2014 Lone Madrone Lagrein: Osso Buco with porcini, braised greens and beans
2013 3-Year Beneficio: Panna Cotta with stewed prunes
Fee: $115
Wine reception and four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity