Winemaker Dinner at Dundee Bistro

Tickets include a wine reception with a sneak peek of our 2017 Germaine Gabrielle Rose and four seated courses with wine pairings and gratuity.



2017 Three Wives Germaine Gabrielle Rose: Burrata with crostini

2014 Three Wives Remy's Red: salumi platters with roasted fennel

2015 Jubilee Dolcetto: Gnocchi with gorgonzola sauce

2014 Lone Madrone Lagrein: Osso Buco with porcini, braised greens and beans

2013 3-Year Beneficio: Panna Cotta with stewed prunes

Fee: $115