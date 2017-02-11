Winemaker's Dinner - Woodward Canyon

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop, on Saturday, February 11th, at 6pm for a Winemaker's Dinner featuring the award winning wines of Woodward Canyon. Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from Woodward Canyon. We'll be serving up some exceptional regional Northwest cuisine paired with these spectacular wines. This is one of Washington’s most prominent wineries. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food and fun and the award winning wines of Woodward Canyon at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $125/person