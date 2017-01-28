Winemaker's Dinner - Wines from Italy

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop, Saturday, January 28th at 6pm, for another one of our fabulous Winemaker’s Dinners featuring the wines of Italy. Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from this region. We'll be serving up some exceptional, specially prepared regional Italian cuisine for the evening paired with the fine wines selected for the evening. You’ll have the opportunity to try wines from the many different regions of Italy and try wines from Sparkling to white to red to dessert style. Here's your chance to experience regional cuisine at its finest. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food and fun and the incredible wines of Italy at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $125/person