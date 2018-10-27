Winemaker's Dinner - Premium NW Wineries

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop, on Saturday, October 27th, at 6pm for another one of our fabulous Winemaker’s Dinners featuring Premium NW wineries of Oregon and Washington. Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with wines from these Premium NW Wineries. We'll be serving up some exceptional regional Northwest cuisine paired with these exceptional premium wines. Here's your chance to experience northwest dining at its finest. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food and fun and the wines of the Premium NW Wineries at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $125/person