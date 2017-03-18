Winemaker's Dinner - Lady Hill

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop, March 18th at 6pm for the Winemaker’s Dinner featuring the wines of Lady Hill. Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal featuring regional NW cuisine, perfectly paired with the wines from Jerry Owen of Lady Hill. Visit with winery owner, Jerry Owen, during dinner and learn how these exceptional wines are made from sites throughout Oregon & Washington. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food and fun and the incredible wines of Lady Hill at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com