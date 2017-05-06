 Calendar Home
Location:The Cellar on 10th
Map:1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
Phone: 503.325.6600
Email:Info@thecellaron10th.com
Website:http://1004 Marine Dr
All Dates:May 6, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Winemaker's Dinner - Firriato

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop, Saturday, May 6th at 6pm for the Winemaker's Dinner Event featuring Firriato (Sicilian wines). Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from Firriato. We'll be serving up some exceptional regional Sicilian cuisine paired with these spectacular wines. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food and fun and the wines of Firriato at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

 

Fee: $125/person

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop, Saturday, May 6th at 6pm for the Winemaker's Dinner Event featuring Firriato (Sicilian wines). Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from Firriato. We'll be serving up some exceptional regional Sicilian cuisine paired with these spectacular wines. The ...
The Cellar on 10th
The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS