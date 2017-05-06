Winemaker's Dinner - Firriato

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine and Gift Shop, Saturday, May 6th at 6pm for the Winemaker's Dinner Event featuring Firriato (Sicilian wines). Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from Firriato. We'll be serving up some exceptional regional Sicilian cuisine paired with these spectacular wines. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food and fun and the wines of Firriato at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $125/person