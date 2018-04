Winemaker's Dinner at Agrivino

Coria Estates is more than excited to be featured for a Winemaker's Dinner at AgriVino in Carlton! Specializing in Italian fine dining, Chef Dario has created a five course meal to perfectly pair with our wines. This special dinner requires reservations and starts promptly at 7pm. To reserve your table, please visit the AgriVino website. GRAZIE!

Fee: $90