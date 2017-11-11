Winemaker's Dinner - Antinori

Join us at the Cellar on 10th, Oregon’s Premier Wine, Gourmet Food, and Gift Shop, Saturday, November 11th, at 6pm for another one of our fabulous Winemaker’s Dinners featuring the wines of Antinori Vineyards from Italy. Dine in our much talked about "Cellar Room" and enjoy your 5 course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from this exceptional Italian producer. We'll be serving up some exceptional specially prepared regional Italian cuisine for the evening paired with these fine wines from Antinori. Learn all about how the wines from this Italian powerhouse winery are made and grown. Here's your chance to experience International regional dining at its finest. The Cellar on 10th is located in Astoria's Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria. Come and join us for an evening of outstanding food and fun and the incredible wines from Antinori at the Cellar on 10th's Winemaker’s Dinner. The Cellar on 10th, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103 Contact us at 503.325.6600 or on the web at www.thecellaron10th.com

Fee: $125/person