 Calendar Home
Location:Cuvée Restaurant
Map:214 W Main St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: (503) 435-1212
Email:linda@twelvewine.com
Website:http://https://twelvewine.com/tickets-shop/winemakers-dinner-february-11
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 - Feb 12, 2017 Feb 11 at 6pm

Winemaker's Dinner

Our annual winemakers dinner will be held on February 11, 2017 at our neighboring restaurant Cuvée in downtown Carlton. Treat yourself to a four course meal of French cuisine prepared by chef Gilbert Henry. Perhaps call this your early Valentines Day dinner? $80 per person, discounted to $75/pp for Club Members.

 

Fee: $80

Our annual winemaker's dinner at Cuvée restaurant in Carlton

Cuvée Restaurant
Cuvée Restaurant 97111 214 W Main St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS