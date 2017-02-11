|Location:
|Cuvée Restaurant
|Map:
|214 W Main St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|(503) 435-1212
|Email:
|linda@twelvewine.com
|Website:
|http://https://twelvewine.com/tickets-shop/winemakers-dinner-february-11
|All Dates:
Winemaker's Dinner
Our annual winemakers dinner will be held on February 11, 2017 at our neighboring restaurant Cuvée in downtown Carlton. Treat yourself to a four course meal of French cuisine prepared by chef Gilbert Henry. Perhaps call this your early Valentines Day dinner? $80 per person, discounted to $75/pp for Club Members.
Fee: $80
Our annual winemaker's dinner at Cuvée restaurant in Carlton