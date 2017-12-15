|Location:
|Chemeketa Community College Northwest Wine Studies Center
|215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|503.584.7255
|jessica.sandrock@chemeketa.edu
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
Winegrape Vineyard Pruning workshop (IN SPANISH)
Winegrape Vineyard Pruning is a non-credit workshop offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This workshop is presented in Spanish; students must be able to speak and write in Spanish. Register by going to www.chemeketa.edu/programs/agriculture/community.
For workshop questions please contact the director, Jessica Sandrock.
Fee: $57