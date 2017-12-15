 Calendar Home
Location:Chemeketa Community College Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503.584.7255
Email:jessica.sandrock@chemeketa.edu
Website:http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
All Dates:Dec 15, 2017 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Winegrape Vineyard Pruning workshop (IN SPANISH)

Winegrape Vineyard Pruning is a non-credit workshop offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This workshop is presented in Spanish; students must be able to speak and write in Spanish. Register by going to www.chemeketa.edu/programs/agriculture/community.

For workshop questions please contact the director, Jessica Sandrock.

Fee: $57

