 Calendar Home
Location:Oswego Lake Country Club
Map:20 Iron Mountain Blvd., Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Phone: 503 246-0451
Email:lyntrainer4@gmail.com
Website:http://www.oswegofriends.net
All Dates:Apr 28, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Winefest Benefit Auction

Tickets are now on sale for Oswego Friends of Doernbecher’s 2018 fundraising event, Winefest, to be held April 28. A silent auction featuring donations from more than 50 wineries throughout the Pacific Northwest is the focus of this elegant evening that also includes food and entertainment. Tickets are $75 per person and are available by purchasing online at www.oswegofriends.net.
Winefest takes place at the Oswego Lake Country Club, 20 Iron Mountain Blvd., Lake Oswego. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Wineries represented include Abacela, Cristom, Chehalem, Kramer, Lingua Franca, Phelps Creek and Stoller. Also to be auctioned off are beer, spirits, and vacation packages, and memorabilia from the television show “Grimm” and the Portland Winterhawks.
Since 1990, Friends of Doernbecher has raised more than $16 million for Doernbecher Children's Hospital. Funds raised from 2018's Winefest will provide grants for Doernbecher faculty and staff to implement new programs, services and research to improve patient care and quality of life.
The Oswego Friends of Doernbecher chapter has been fundraising for 25 years in Lake Oswego and the Portland area. It has held special events at the Lake Theater, the Street of Dreams, and at the Oregon Wine Reserve.
More information about Oswego Friends is available at http://www.oswegofriends.net/.

 

Fee: $75

Tickets are now on sale for Oswego Friends of Doernbecher’s 2018 fundraising event, Winefest.

Oswego Lake Country Club
Oswego Lake Country Club 97034 20 Iron Mountain Blvd., Lake Oswego, OR 97034
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS