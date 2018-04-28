Winefest Benefit Auction

Tickets are now on sale for Oswego Friends of Doernbecher’s 2018 fundraising event, Winefest, to be held April 28. A silent auction featuring donations from more than 50 wineries throughout the Pacific Northwest is the focus of this elegant evening that also includes food and entertainment. Tickets are $75 per person and are available by purchasing online at www.oswegofriends.net.

Winefest takes place at the Oswego Lake Country Club, 20 Iron Mountain Blvd., Lake Oswego. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Wineries represented include Abacela, Cristom, Chehalem, Kramer, Lingua Franca, Phelps Creek and Stoller. Also to be auctioned off are beer, spirits, and vacation packages, and memorabilia from the television show “Grimm” and the Portland Winterhawks.

Since 1990, Friends of Doernbecher has raised more than $16 million for Doernbecher Children's Hospital. Funds raised from 2018's Winefest will provide grants for Doernbecher faculty and staff to implement new programs, services and research to improve patient care and quality of life.

The Oswego Friends of Doernbecher chapter has been fundraising for 25 years in Lake Oswego and the Portland area. It has held special events at the Lake Theater, the Street of Dreams, and at the Oregon Wine Reserve.

More information about Oswego Friends is available at http://www.oswegofriends.net/.

