|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
|541-830-8466
|Email:
|wine@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://krisellecellars.com
|All Dates:
Wine Wednesdays
Come and enjoy a mid-week break. Just $5 for any glass of wine with the purchase of food pairing item! Each Wednesday throughout February.
