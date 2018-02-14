 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:wine@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://krisellecellars.com
All Dates:Feb 14, 2018 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Wine Wednesdays

Come and enjoy a mid-week break. Just $5 for any glass of wine with the purchase of food pairing item! Each Wednesday throughout February.

Come and enjoy a mid-week break. Just $5 for any glass of wine with the purchase of food pairing item! Each Wednesday throughout February.
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Rd., White City, OR 97503
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS