http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-wednesday-youngberg-hill-with-petra-bolton.html
Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Petra Bolton
Please join us for the season finale of our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!
Petra Bolton & Guest
GENRE: Pop, Jazz, Blues
BIO: Petra is a skilled vocalist known for her rich, soulful and powerful voice. She has an amazing range and a sweet ability to connect the audience to the song. Petra has grown up in a musical family and has been influenced by many styles of music including jazz, pop, R&B, gospel and blues.
WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/BethanyAndPetra/
Fee: $Free Admission
