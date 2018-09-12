Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Petra Bolton

Please join us for the season finale of our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!



Petra Bolton & Guest



GENRE: Pop, Jazz, Blues



BIO: Petra is a skilled vocalist known for her rich, soulful and powerful voice. She has an amazing range and a sweet ability to connect the audience to the song. Petra has grown up in a musical family and has been influenced by many styles of music including jazz, pop, R&B, gospel and blues.



WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/BethanyAndPetra/



Fee: $Free Admission