Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-472-2727
All Dates:Sep 12, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Petra Bolton

Please join us for the season finale of our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!

Petra Bolton & Guest

GENRE: Pop, Jazz, Blues

BIO: Petra is a skilled vocalist known for her rich, soulful and powerful voice. She has an amazing range and a sweet ability to connect the audience to the song. Petra has grown up in a musical family and has been influenced by many styles of music including jazz, pop, R&B, gospel and blues.

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/BethanyAndPetra/
Fee: $Free Admission

Youngberg Hill
Youngberg Hill 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
