Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Nancy McCann

Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!



Nancy McCann, guitar and vocals, Carl Breese, guitar and vocals, Ken Johnson, bass and vocals and Bob McCann drums. With years of experience, the band performs a variety of styles of music from oldies' rock and country swing, to folk and updated standards. Their musicianship and vocal harmonies have delighted fans in many venues. They perform regularly at the Horse Radish in Carlton, at Dayton Friday Nights concerts, at the Mayors Ball and Brown Bag Concerts in McMinnville and for many private functions.

Fee: $Free Admission