 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-472-2727
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-wednesday-youngberg-hill-with-nancy-mccann-band.html
All Dates:Aug 29, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Nancy McCann

Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!

Nancy McCann, guitar and vocals, Carl Breese, guitar and vocals, Ken Johnson, bass and vocals and Bob McCann drums. With years of experience, the band performs a variety of styles of music from oldies' rock and country swing, to folk and updated standards. Their musicianship and vocal harmonies have delighted fans in many venues. They perform regularly at the Horse Radish in Carlton, at Dayton Friday Nights concerts, at the Mayors Ball and Brown Bag Concerts in McMinnville and for many private functions.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday...

Youngberg Hill
Youngberg Hill 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS