|Youngberg Hill
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Jordan Bailey
Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!
Jordan Bailey
GENRE: Singer/Songwriter, Pop, Pianist
BIO: From McMinnville Oregon, Jordan Bailey started singing at 8 years old and hasn't looked back. An accomplished performer beyond her years. But don t be mistaken. This fresh-faced singer/songwriter/pianist is a girl with a big voice, brimming with passion and ready to make herself known!
Fee: $Free Admission
