Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-472-2727
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-wednesday-youngberg-hill-with-jordan-bailey.html
All Dates:Aug 15, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Jordan Bailey

Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!

Jordan Bailey

GENRE: Singer/Songwriter, Pop, Pianist

BIO: From McMinnville Oregon, Jordan Bailey started singing at 8 years old and hasn't looked back. An accomplished performer beyond her years. But don t be mistaken. This fresh-faced singer/songwriter/pianist is a girl with a big voice, brimming with passion and ready to make herself known!

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

