Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Bridge City B

Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!



The Bridge City Blues Band



GENRE: Blues



BIO: "Traditional blues played the way it should be. Portland s own, The Bridge City Blues Band, have been playing together for over six years. The Bridge City Blues Band is suitable for any venue looking for soulful music that keeps your toes tapping and your feet moving. The band is known for putting on a great show by playing great music and keeping the audience involved. Whatever your need may be, we will make sure your event is a success. We believe that if we have fun, so will you. You will not be disappointed by this group.

Fee: $Free Admission