|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-472-2727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-wednesday-youngberg-hill-with-bri-cauz.html
|All Dates:
Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Bri Cauz
Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!
Bri Cauz
GENRE: Pop, Folk, Alternative
BIO: Born & raised in San Jose, CA now based in the PNW, Bri is a vibrant young singer, performer, & producer living out her dream as a full-time musician. "I'm on a mission to spread Hope & Joy. Music is my medium."
Fee: $Free Admission
