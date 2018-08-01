|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-472-2727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-wednesday-youngberg-hill-with-ben-rice.html
|All Dates:
Wine Wednesday @ Youngberg Hill with Ben Rice
Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series, supporting local musicians every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & a food truck is available. There is no cover charge. Come enjoy with us!
Fee: $Free Admission
Please join us for our Annual Music Night Series...