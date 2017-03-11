 Calendar Home
Location:Nobles Urban Tasting Room
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-913-2027
Email:celeste@creatrixrealms.com
Website:http://www.creatrixrealms.com/creative-community/#March11
All Dates:Mar 11, 2017 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wine, Watercolors & Prints!

Playing with colors isn’t just for kids anymore! It’s a relaxing, stress-relieving and fun way to spend a few hours. Give yourself a break and play with watercolors while enjoying a glass of wine or beer from Nobles Urban Tasting Room. Choose to either join the instructed class from 3pm-6:00pm or come in and grab a print and some paints to do your own thing from 4pm-7pm. If you prefer the instructed class please reserve your seat ahead of time since we limit the number of seats. Take a look at what was created at the last event.
http://creatrixrealms.com/creative-community/#March11

Fee: $25

Wine, Watercolors & Prints - Fierce Fox Paint Part

