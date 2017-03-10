|Location:
|Valhalla Winery (formerly Domaine Meriwether)
|Map:
|23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
|Phone:
|5419359711
|Email:
|info@valhallawinery.com
|All Dates:
Wine Thirty with Tyler Morin
Join us for Wine Thirty at Valhalla Winery Friday night at 6:00 PM. Live music by Tyler Morin, and food available for purchase from Navarro's Latin Creole Kitchen. Free wine tasting, and your favorite Valhalla wines available by the glass and bottle. We also feature local ales and cider on tap.
Wine, live music and great food in our cozy tasting room.